Private Credit is Missing Alpha

A recent study indicates that private credit investments fail to yield significant additional returns once fees are factored in. Despite the allure of higher potential returns, the study suggests that the added expenses associated with private credit largely offset any potential gains.

Researchers found that private credit funds typically charge higher fees compared to traditional fixed-income investments, which could erode investors' returns over time. This revelation challenges the notion that private credit offers superior returns, urging investors to carefully assess the costs involved before committing capital.

The study underscores the importance of transparency and due diligence in evaluating investment opportunities, particularly in alternative asset classes like private credit. Consequently, investors are advised to weigh the potential benefits against the associated costs to make informed decisions in their portfolios.

Finsum: Alpha can be sucked up by fees but the real draw of private credit would be the uncorrelated returns.

private credit

uncorrelated

returns

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.