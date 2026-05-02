Private Credit Is Getting a Gut Check. What It Means for Blackstone

Key Points

Individual investors have pulled capital from Blackstone's flagship private credit fund due to concerns about that investment strategy.

Blackstone separated fact from fiction during its first-quarter conference call.

In addition to its strong non-investment-grade private credit platform, Blackstone is rapidly expanding its investment-grade strategy.

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There have been many negative headlines about the private credit market in the past year. Some have suggested that the sector poses systemic risk to the economy, while others have warned that investors could incur significant losses on their private credit investments. These reports have negatively impacted Blackstone (NYSE: BX), which is a leader in private credit.

Here's a look at how the private credit gut check is impacting the leading alternative investment manager.

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Separating fact from fiction

Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman wanted to set the record straight on private credit during the company's recent first-quarter earnings conference call by separating fact from fiction. He noted that the negative assertions against private credit have impacted the flow of capital from individual investors into its flagship private credit fund, BCRED. However, they haven't affected capital commitments from institutional and insurance clients, which represent 75% of its credit assets under management (AUM). That's because these more sophisticated investors are looking past the noise to the facts.

Schwarzman noted that "the Treasury Secretary, leaders of the Federal Reserve and the SEC, and the heads of numerous financial institutions have now acknowledged they do not see systemic risk from private credit." Meanwhile, private credit as an investment product continues to deliver attractive returns for investors. Schwarzman highlighted that: "At Blackstone, we have generated 9.4% net returns annually in our non-investment-grade private credit strategies since inception nearly twenty years ago -- roughly double the return of the leveraged loan market. This track record crosses market and economic cycles, periods of high and low interest rates, and multiple credit default cycles."

While he believes we're going to enter a period of lower rates (after the war) and higher defaults, "We remain highly confident in our ability to continue to achieve a premium return to liquid markets over time." That's because Blackstone has designed its funds with these cycles in mind. They have low leverage, generate high current income, and maintain meaningful reserves to cover potential future losses.

Expanding into higher-quality credit

Most of the current issues facing the private credit market relate to non-investment-grade loans. These loans have a much higher default risk than investment-grade loans.

Blackstone is a leader in the non-investment-grade private credit market, where it has delivered very attractive returns for its investors over the years. It has started leveraging its expertise and leadership to expand into investment-grade private credit. The company grew that platform by 23% in the first quarter to $130 million in AUM.

COO John Gray highlighted on the call that Blackstone is "becoming a key capital provider for the real economy, including infrastructure, residential and consumer finance, commercial finance, and aircraft leasing." He noted that "the opportunity here is enormous," specifically pointing out that "companies need capital to build out AI infrastructure." Blackstone's direct-to-borrower model delivers a durable premium return compared to liquid credit investments, enabling its investors to generate more income from a lower-risk fixed-income investment.

Blackstone is passing the gut check

Negative press surrounding private credit has prompted some individual investors to withdraw capital from Blackstone's flagship private credit fund. However, that fund and its other private credit investments continue to perform well, and Blackstone expects this to remain the case. Meanwhile, the financial firm continues to grow its investment-grade credit platform. These factors position Blackstone to emerge even stronger as the private credit storm clouds pass.

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Matt DiLallo has positions in Blackstone and has the following options: short June 2026 $90 puts on Blackstone. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Blackstone. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.