Private companies invested in SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) copped the brunt of last week's US$191m market cap decline

A look at the shareholders of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 50% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And last week, private companies endured the biggest losses as the stock fell by 9.6%.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of SIGNA Sports United, beginning with the chart below. NYSE:SSU Ownership Breakdown September 19th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SIGNA Sports United?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that SIGNA Sports United does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SIGNA Sports United's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NYSE:SSU Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SIGNA Sports United. Signa International Sports Holding GmbH is currently the largest shareholder, with 50% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 7.3% and 7.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Bridgepoint Advisers Limited and DZ Bank AG, Asset Management Arm are the second and third largest shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of SIGNA Sports United

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that SIGNA Sports United N.V. insiders own under 1% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own US$17m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 30% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 7.3% stake in SIGNA Sports United. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 50%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand SIGNA Sports United better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with SIGNA Sports United .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

