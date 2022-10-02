Private companies among Arqit Quantum Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ARQQ) largest stockholders and were hit after last week's 14% price drop

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 32% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While insiders who own 26% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$686m last week,private companies took the most losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Arqit Quantum. NasdaqCM:ARQQ Ownership Breakdown October 2nd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arqit Quantum?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Institutions have a very small stake in Arqit Quantum. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most. NasdaqCM:ARQQ Earnings and Revenue Growth October 2nd 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Arqit Quantum. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is D2bw Limited with 25% of shares outstanding. With 13% and 12% of the shares outstanding respectively, Notion Capital Managers LLP and David Williams are the second and third largest shareholders. David Williams, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Arqit Quantum

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Arqit Quantum Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$686m, and insiders have US$180m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in Arqit Quantum. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 21% stake in Arqit Quantum. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 32%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Arqit Quantum (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

