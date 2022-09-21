Private companies account for 54% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.'s (NASDAQ:BWMX) ownership, while individual investors account for 27%

If you want to know who really controls Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 54% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 27% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de. NasdaqCM:BWMX Ownership Breakdown September 21st 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqCM:BWMX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 21st 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de. Our data shows that Campalier, S.A. de C.V. is the largest shareholder with 54% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors Co. is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd holds about 1.3% of the company stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 54%, of the Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

