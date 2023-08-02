Private Bancorp of America (PBAM) Price Target Increased by 22.43% to 44.54

The average one-year price target for Private Bancorp of America (OTC:PBAM) has been revised to 44.54 / share. This is an increase of 22.43% from the prior estimate of 36.38 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.05% from the latest reported closing price of 32.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Private Bancorp of America. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBAM is 0.59%, an increase of 123.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 421K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 297K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 118K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

See all Private Bancorp of America regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.