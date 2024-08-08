Is Private Bancorp of America (PBAM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Private Bancorp of America (PBAM). PBAM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.64 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13. Over the past 52 weeks, PBAM's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.28 and as low as 4.84, with a median of 6.54.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PBAM's P/B ratio of 1.24. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.79. Within the past 52 weeks, PBAM's P/B has been as high as 1.35 and as low as 1, with a median of 1.08.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PBAM has a P/S ratio of 1.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.88.

Finally, our model also underscores that PBAM has a P/CF ratio of 7.96. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. PBAM's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.86. Within the past 12 months, PBAM's P/CF has been as high as 8.62 and as low as 4.98, with a median of 5.22.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Private Bancorp of America's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PBAM is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Investment Research

