Private Bancorp of America (PBAM) Price Target Increased by 15.20% to 86.96

The average one-year price target for Private Bancorp of America (OTCPK:PBAM) has been revised to $86.96 / share. This is an increase of 15.20% from the prior estimate of $75.48 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $95.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 143.23% from the latest reported closing price of $35.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Private Bancorp of America. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBAM is 1.01%, an increase of 41.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.43% to 395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 284K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBAM by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 62K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 20K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 5K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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