Private Bancorp Of America, Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (PBAM) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $11.94 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $10.48 million, or $1.80 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $42.41 million from $40.27 million last year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.94 Mln. vs. $10.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.07 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue: $42.41 Mln vs. $40.27 Mln last year.

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