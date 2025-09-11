Markets
Private Bancorp Of America Authorizes $5 Mln Share Buyback Program

September 11, 2025 — 03:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (PBAM), on Thursday, said its Board has authorized a stock repurchase program and entered into a written repurchase agreement with a broker-dealer.

The buybacks are expected to be made through December 31.

The program allows the company to repurchase up to $5 million of its shares through privately negotiated transactions and open-market purchases.

On Wednesday, Private Bancorp of America closed trading, 0.29% higher at $57.99 on the OTC.

