World Markets

Prisoners got 15,000 gelati from pope during Rome's long, hot summer

Contributor
Philip Pullella Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

They were not "Get out of jail free" cards but they were possibly one of the next best things.

VATICAN CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - They were not "Get out of jail free" cards but they were possibly one of the next best things.

During one of Italy's hottest summers on record, Pope Francis sent 15,000 ice creams to inmates in Rome's two prisons, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

A statement from the pope's charity office said they were sent to the two prisons - the older Regina Coeli jail on the Tiber River in the centre and the modern Rebibbia prison in the city's outskirts.

They were delivered in his name by Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who is known as "the pope's almoner" or one who distributes alms to the poor.

Krajewski, at 57 one of the youngest cardinals, has also set up medical and bathing facilities for the homeless near the Vatican at Francis' direction since the pontiff's election in 2013.

The summer was one of the hottest on record in Italy, with one city in Sicily reporting 49 Celsius in August, believed to be the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe.

Krajewski's office also sent a $600,000 computerized tomography (CT) scan machine to a health facility in Madagascar and about 2 million euros ($2.37 million) of funds to improve medical facilities in three unnamed African countries during the summer, the statement said.

($1 = 0.8441 euro)

(Reporting by Philip Pullella in Vatican City Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((philip.pullella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Citi of Beijing Said to Propose Taking Didi Under State Control

    Beijing’s municipal-government is reportedly proposing having state-run firms acquire a stake in Didi Global Inc. and take control of the world’s largest ride-hailing company. Bloomberg’s John Liu reports.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular