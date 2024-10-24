PRISMI S.p.A. Board Resignations and Future Plans

PRISMI S.p.A. (IT:PRM) has released an update.

PRISMI S.p.A., a prominent digital marketing firm listed on Euronext Growth Milan, announced the resignation of board members Carlo Alberto Bragazzi and Mario Bovetti due to professional and communication challenges. The company plans to convene a Shareholders’ Meeting to appoint new directors, ensuring continued governance amidst its ongoing restructuring efforts.

