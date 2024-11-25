PRISMI S.p.A. Appoints New Independent Board Member

PRISMI S.p.A. (IT:PRM) has released an update.
PRISMI S.p.A., a leader in the digital marketing sector and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, has appointed lawyer Mauro Gualtiero as an independent board member following the resignation of Roberto Mussano. The company is recognized for its comprehensive web marketing services and commitment to innovation, serving over 5,000 clients across various industries.
