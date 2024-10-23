News & Insights

PRISMI S.p.A. Advances Restructuring Efforts

October 23, 2024 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk

PRISMI S.p.A. (IT:PRM) has released an update.

PRISMI S.p.A., a digital marketing leader listed on Euronext Growth Milan, is actively working to resolve its insolvency situation through a restructuring plan backed by an escrow account. The Court of Milan has requested further documentation to support this initiative and has scheduled a hearing for November 7, 2024. PRISMI continues to offer a variety of digital services and remains dedicated to innovation and customer satisfaction.

