Is Prisma AIRS Becoming Palo Alto Networks' Fastest Growth Engine?

Palo Alto Networks PANW is seeing strong demand for Prisma AIRS, its AI security platform. Prisma AIRS is designed to secure AI models and AI-powered applications across their lifecycle, including model scanning, red teaming and runtime protection. Management noted that enterprises are moving beyond AI experimentation and beginning to use AI in real workflows. As that happens, security becomes more important, and PANW is positioning AIRS to secure AI from development all the way through production.

Prisma AIRS' customer base tripled on a sequential basis. Prisma AIRS ended the third quarter of fiscal 2026 with more than 300 customers, up from 100 customers at the end of the second quarter. This robust growth was made possible on the back of PANW expanding the platform's capabilities over the past year. Prisma AIRS now includes AI runtime security, model security, identity security, observability and agentic endpoint protection. These additions allow customers to use a single platform to secure different parts of their AI environments.

The platform is also beginning to generate larger deals. During the third quarter, a global consulting company signed a contract worth more than $20 million to use Prisma AIRS for securing its AI applications and agents. The customer processes more than 2 trillion tokens per month on the platform. Management stated that this was the largest Prisma AIRS deal signed so far, showing that enterprise customers are increasing spending on AI security.

Further, PANW expects Prisma AIRS to reach $100 million in annual recurring revenues within the next couple of quarters despite being in the market for less than a year. The above-mentioned factors show how Prisma AIRS is becoming an important contributor to the company's future revenue growth on the back of rapid customer growth, expanding capabilities and growing enterprise adoption. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of around 23.7% and 20.2%, respectively.

How Competitors Fare Against PANW

Competitors like CrowdStrike CRWD and SentinelOne S are also gaining ground through platform expansion and AI innovation.

CrowdStrike ended its first quarter of fiscal 2027 with $5.51 billion in ARR, reflecting 24% year-over-year growth. The robust increase was fueled by the growing adoption of CrowdStrike’s Falcon Flex subscription model.

Though comparatively a small competitor, SentinelOne posted first-quarter fiscal 2027 year-over-year growth of 23% in its ARR. The growth was fueled by the rising adoption of SentinelOne’s AI-first Singularity platform and Purple AI.

PANW’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Palo Alto Networks have jumped 41% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Security industry’s return of 37.2%.

PANW’s YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Palo Alto Networks trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 15.87X compared with the industry’s average of 15.09X. The Zacks Value Score of F also suggests that PANW stock is overvalued.

PANW Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 11.4% and 7.5%, respectively. The estimate for fiscal 2026 has been revised up by a penny over the past seven days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has been revised downward by a penny over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Palo Alto Networks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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