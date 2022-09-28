Prisa's biggest shareholder Oughourlian to exit eventually

Corrects spelling in first paragraph to Oughourlian, not Ourghourlian

MADRID, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French businessman Joseph Oughourlian, the largest shareholder in Prisa, publisher of Spanish newspaper El Pais, plans to exit the company eventually, he said on Wednesday without indicating when.

Oughourlian, who owns 29% of Prisa through his Amber Capital fund and chairs the company, said at an event in Madrid that his investment in the company is a financial move and he has no ambition to create a dynasty of media moguls.

In an emailed statement, the company insisted Oughourlian is there for the long run.

"His current position is an absolute commitment to the group," it said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Emma Pinedo and David Goodman)

