PRISA Executes Share Buyback Program for 2024

PRISA has announced the execution of its share buyback program between November 27 and December 3, 2024. The company repurchased shares on the XMAD trading center at various prices, reflecting its strategic move to enhance shareholder value. Interested investors might find this a significant development in PRISA’s financial strategy.

