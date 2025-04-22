PRIPAL FINANCIAL GRP Earnings Preview: Recent $PFG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PRIPAL FINANCIAL GRP ($PFG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,033,359,502 and earnings of $1.84 per share.

PRIPAL FINANCIAL GRP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 333 institutional investors add shares of PRIPAL FINANCIAL GRP stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PRIPAL FINANCIAL GRP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

