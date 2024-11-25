News & Insights

Priority Technology price target raised to $16 from $13 at B. Riley

November 25, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

B. Riley analyst Hal Goetsch raised the firm’s price target on Priority Technology (PRTH) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Priority Technology has redeemed all of its preferred stock, using proceeds from its existing term loan facility that has a much lower cost of funds, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes this is a key catalyst to allow further equity re-rating to continue.

