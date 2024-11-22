Priority Technology price target raised to $13 from $8 at Lake Street

Lake Street raised the firm’s price target on Priority Technology (PRTH) to $13 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after Priority announced the full redemption of its remaining preferred shares and accrued dividends for $116M, financed through an increase in its term debt due May 2031. The simplification of Priority’s capital structure removes an overhang and should prove to be a catalyst for shares, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PRTH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.