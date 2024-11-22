Priority Technology price target raised to $13 from $8 at Lake Street

Lake Street raised the firm’s price target on Priority Technology (PRTH) to $13 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after Priority announced the full redemption of its remaining preferred shares and accrued dividends for $116M, financed through an increase in its term debt due May 2031. The simplification of Priority’s capital structure removes an overhang and should prove to be a catalyst for shares, the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PRTH:
- Priority Technology Holdings Reports Strong Q3 Growth
- Priority Technology price target raised to $12 from $8 at Alliance Global
- Priority Technology reports Q3 EPS 7c, consensus 1c
- Priority Technology sees FY24 revenue $875M- $883M, consensus $879.35M
- Priority Technology Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.