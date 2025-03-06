PRIORITY TECHNLGY HLDNGS Earnings Results: $PRTH Reports Quarterly Earnings

PRIORITY TECHNLGY HLDNGS ($PRTH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, beating estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $227,070,000, missing estimates of $231,525,975 by $-4,455,975.

PRIORITY TECHNLGY HLDNGS Insider Trading Activity

PRIORITY TECHNLGY HLDNGS insiders have traded $PRTH stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN VITO PRIORE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,699,986 shares for an estimated $34,978,907 .

. SEAN KIEWIET (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 364,954 shares for an estimated $3,563,872 .

. THOMAS CHARLES PRIORE (President, CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $2,976,000 .

. RANJANA RAM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $186,000 .

. RAJIV KUMAR (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $61,300

PRIORITY TECHNLGY HLDNGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of PRIORITY TECHNLGY HLDNGS stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

