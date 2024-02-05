News & Insights

Priorities for lawmakers in Brazil's Congress include taxes, green projects

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

February 05, 2024 — 02:51 pm EST

Written by Maria Carolina Marcello for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Top legislative priorities in Brazil's Congress this year include proposals dealing with a reform to consumption taxes approved last year as well as environmental measures, congressional leaders said on Monday.

In speeches marking opening of the new legislative session, both lower house chief Arthur Lira and Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco added that regulating artificial intelligence (AI) is another subject lawmakers will tackle this year.

Pacheco noted that a bill to regulate AI should be evaluated by April.

