Priorities for lawmakers in Brazil's Congress include taxes, green projects

BRASILIA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Top legislative priorities in Brazil's Congress this year include proposals dealing with a reform to consumption taxes approved last year as well as environmental measures, congressional leaders said on Monday.

In speeches marking opening of the new legislative session, both lower house chief Arthur Lira and Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco added that regulating artificial intelligence (AI) is another subject lawmakers will tackle this year.

Pacheco noted that a bill to regulate AI should be evaluated by April.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Andre Romani; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

