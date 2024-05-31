Prinx Chengshan Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Prinx Chengshan Holdings Limited (HK:1809) has released an update.

Prinx Chengshan Holdings Limited has announced the results of its AGM held on May 31, 2024, where all resolutions were passed with overwhelming majority, including the adoption of audited financial statements, director re-elections, and the approval of a final dividend of HK$0.3 per share. The board was also authorized to allot and issue additional shares and to repurchase up to 10% of the company’s shares, with both mandates receiving strong shareholder support.

For further insights into HK:1809 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.