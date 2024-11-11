Prinx Chengshan Hit with U.S. Anti-Dumping Duty

Prinx Chengshan Holdings Limited (HK:1809) has released an update.

Prinx Chengshan Holdings Limited faces a 12.33% anti-dumping duty on truck and bus tires imported from its Thailand subsidiary, following a U.S. Department of Commerce investigation. This decision comes as the U.S. International Trade Commission finds material injury to the U.S. industry from these imports. However, the affected exports represent less than 5% of the company’s total revenue.

