Prinx Chengshan Hit with U.S. Anti-Dumping Duty

Prinx Chengshan Holdings Limited (HK:1809) has released an update.
Prinx Chengshan Holdings Limited faces a 12.33% anti-dumping duty on truck and bus tires imported from its Thailand subsidiary, following a U.S. Department of Commerce investigation. This decision comes as the U.S. International Trade Commission finds material injury to the U.S. industry from these imports. However, the affected exports represent less than 5% of the company’s total revenue.
For further insights into HK:1809 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Trump’s Win Is Good News for Alphabet Stock, Says Top Investor
- ‘Time to Pull the Trigger,’ Says Analyst About Lucid Stock
- Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target Following Trump’s Victory
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.