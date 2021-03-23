US Markets
Printing tech firm Velo3D to merge with Serena Williams-backed SPAC in $1.6 bln deal

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KELLY DEFINA

March 23 (Reuters) - Velo3D Inc will merge with a blank-check company backed by tennis star Serena Williams in a deal that values the 3D printing technology firm at $1.6 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

