US Markets
SSYS

Printer maker Nano Dimension to buy remaining stake in Stratasys for $1.1 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

March 09, 2023 — 05:19 pm EST

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Adds details on offer prices

March 9 (Reuters) - Israeli 3D printer maker Nano Dimension Ltd 2N5By.F said on Thursday it has made an offer to buy the remaining shares of peer Stratasys Ltd SSYS.O it does not already own for about $1.1 billion in cash.

Nano Dimension offered $18 per share, a premium of about 28% to Stratasys' last close.

Nano Dimension currently owns about 14.5% of Stratasys' outstanding shares and is the largest shareholder of the company.

Greenhill & Co LLC and Lazard Frères & Co LLC are acting as Nano Dimension's financial advisers, and Sullivan & Worcester LLP as legal.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSYS
NNDM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.