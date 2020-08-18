Principia (PRNB) Looks Good: Stock Adds 9.4% in Session

Principia Biopharma Inc. PRNB was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $83.60 to $91.89 in the past one-month time frame.

The upside was driven by announcement of Principia being acquired by Sanofi SA, a French multinational pharmaceutical company.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of one increase and three decrease over the past few months, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Principia currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Principia Biopharma Inc. Price

Principia Biopharma Inc. price | Principia Biopharma Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical sector is Anavex Life Sciences Corp AVXL, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

