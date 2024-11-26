Principal Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet

Principal Technologies, Inc. (TSE:PTEC) has released an update.

Principal Technologies Inc. has bolstered its financial standing by completing a private placement and converting debts into common shares, raising gross proceeds of $85,621. The company issued 342,484 units at $0.25 each and settled $90,875 in debts by issuing 363,500 common shares, pending final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

