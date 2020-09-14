Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PGZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that PGZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.72, the dividend yield is 11.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGZ was $11.72, representing a -46.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.01 and a 23.24% increase over the 52 week low of $9.51.

