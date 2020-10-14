Dividends
PGZ

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PGZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that PGZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.95, the dividend yield is 12.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGZ was $10.95, representing a -50.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.01 and a 15.14% increase over the 52 week low of $9.51.

