Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PGZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -27.27% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.61, the dividend yield is 9.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGZ was $10.61, representing a -51.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.01 and a 12.99% increase over the 52 week low of $9.39.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PGZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.