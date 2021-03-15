Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PGZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th year that PGZ the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.41, the dividend yield is 7.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGZ was $13.41, representing a -23.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.63 and a 42.81% increase over the 52 week low of $9.39.

