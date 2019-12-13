Dividends
Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PGZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that PGZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.66, the dividend yield is 6.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGZ was $20.66, representing a -3.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.50 and a 34.94% increase over the 52 week low of $15.31.

