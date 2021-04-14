Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PGZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PGZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.31, the dividend yield is 6.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGZ was $14.31, representing a -1.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.49 and a 52.4% increase over the 52 week low of $9.39.

