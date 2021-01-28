Principal Financial Q4 Profit Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group (PFG) reported that its net income attributable to the company for fourth quarter 2020 rose to $472.6 million or $1.70 per share from $300.9 million or $1.07 per share last year.

Non-GAAP operating earnings for fourth quarter was $409.6 million or $1.48 per share, compared to $396.4 million or $1.41 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company declared first quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.56 per share. The dividend will be payable on Mar. 26, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2021.

