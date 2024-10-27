News & Insights

Principal Financial price target lowered to $84 from $86 at Wells Fargo

October 27, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Principal Financial (PFG) to $84 from $86 on Friday and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes Principal Financial traded down after reporting weaker than expected results and overall lackluster commentary on key business segments. Principal Financial feels confident in achieving its previous guidance of 9%-12% core EPS growth, Wells adds.

