Principal Financial price target lowered to $84 from $86 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Principal Financial (PFG) to $84 from $86 on Friday and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes Principal Financial traded down after reporting weaker than expected results and overall lackluster commentary on key business segments. Principal Financial feels confident in achieving its previous guidance of 9%-12% core EPS growth, Wells adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PFG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.