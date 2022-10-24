Principal Financial (PFG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 11.61%.

Factors at Play

Principal Financial third-quarter results are likely to reflect higher variable investment income, higher earnings from equity method investments, growth in the Specialty Benefits business, positive market returns and lower expenses.



Premiums in the Retirement and Income Solutions segment are likely to have decreased due to lower sales of the single premium group and exited individual annuities with life contingencies.



Investment income is expected to have benefited from higher variable investment income, growth in invested assets, higher inflation-based investment returns on Latin America average invested assets and cash as well as the sale of certain value-add real estate. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net investment income is pegged at $833 million. We expect net investment income to be $932.1 million.



Higher earnings from equity method investments in Brazil, higher inflation-based investment returns on average invested assets and cash and favorable relative market performance on required regulatory investments are likely to have benefited revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Growth in the Specialty Benefits business and Individual Life insurance business, primarily related to the Reinsurance Transaction, is likely to have added to the top line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $3.1 billion, indicating a decline of 15.7% from the year-ago quarter reported figure. We expect total revenues to be $3.2 billion.



Assets under management is likely to have benefited from favorable market performance, higher net customer cash flow and positive market returns.



Expenses are likely to have decreased due to lower benefits, claims and settlement expenses and dividends to policyholders. We expect total expenses to be $2.9 billion.



Operating expenses are likely to have increased due to an increase in strategic review costs and impacts related to the exited business. The increase is likely to have been partially offset by a decrease in amounts credited to employee accounts in a nonqualified defined contribution pension plan. We expect operating expenses to be $1.1 billion.



Continued share buybacks are likely to have provided additional upside to the bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings stands at $1.45 per share, indicating a decline of 14.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

