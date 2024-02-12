Principal Financial (PFG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Principal Financial (PFG) reported $4.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. EPS of $1.83 for the same period compares to $1.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +20.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70, the EPS surprise was +7.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Principal Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Principal Asset Management Segment - Principal International - AUM, end of period : $146.7 billion compared to the $164.4 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $146.7 billion compared to the $164.4 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Retirement and Income Solutions Segment - Account Values, end of period : $508.70 versus $635.99 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $508.70 versus $635.99 estimated by four analysts on average. Principal Asset Management Segment - Principal Global Investors - AUM, end of period : $499.5 billion versus $471.59 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $499.5 billion versus $471.59 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Net investment income : $1.13 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year.

: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year. Revenue- Premiums and other considerations : $2.07 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.5% year over year.

: $2.07 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.5% year over year. Revenue- Fees and other revenues : $1.04 billion compared to the $989.23 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.

: $1.04 billion compared to the $989.23 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year. Revenue- Retirement and Income Solutions Segment- Net investment income : $706.40 million compared to the $639.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year.

: $706.40 million compared to the $639.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year. Revenue- Retirement and Income Solutions Segment- Fees and other revenues : $430.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $411.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

: $430.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $411.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%. Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Fees and other revenues : $8.40 million compared to the $8.98 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $8.40 million compared to the $8.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Premiums and other considerations : $783 million versus $763.66 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $783 million versus $763.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Net Investment Income : $47 million compared to the $44.69 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $47 million compared to the $44.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Total: $838.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $817.33 million.

Shares of Principal Financial have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.