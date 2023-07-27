Principal Financial (PFG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Principal Financial (PFG) reported $3.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. EPS of $1.53 for the same period compares to $1.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66, the EPS surprise was -7.83%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Principal Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Principal Asset Management Segment - Principal Global Investors - AUM, end of period : $485.8 billion versus $488.2 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $485.8 billion versus $488.2 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Principal Asset Management Segment - Principal International - AUM, end of period : $141.8 billion versus $167.3 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $141.8 billion versus $167.3 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Retirement and Income Solutions Segment - Account Values, end of period : $426.70 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $655.55.

: $426.70 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $655.55. Revenue- Net investment income : $988.10 million compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year.

: $988.10 million compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year. Revenue- Premiums and other considerations : $1.49 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.

: $1.49 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change. Revenue- Fees and other revenues : $1.02 billion versus $989.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.

: $1.02 billion versus $989.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change. Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Principal International- Total : $302.30 million versus $350.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.2% change.

: $302.30 million versus $350.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.2% change. Revenue- Corporate Segment- Total : $14.60 million compared to the $22.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $14.60 million compared to the $22.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Retirement and Income Solutions Segment- Net investment income : $636.70 million compared to the $630.42 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $636.70 million compared to the $630.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Net Investment Income : $104.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $100.76 million.

: $104.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $100.76 million. Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Principal International- Net investment income : $175.40 million compared to the $228.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $175.40 million compared to the $228.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Corporate Segment- Net Investment Income: $42.60 million versus $55.68 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Principal Financial have returned +13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.