Principal Financial (PFG) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss

Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s PFG fourth-quarter 2020 operating net income of $1.48 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5% and grew 4.9% year over year.



However, Principal Financial witnessed lower revenues across most of its business lines, which were offset by lower expenses and higher assets under management (AUM).

Full-Year Highlights

For 2020, Principal Financial reported operating net income of $4.94 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. However, it decreased 11.5% year over year.



Total operating revenues of $14.7 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.4%. However, it decreased 9.1% year over year.

Behind the Headlines

Operating revenues decreased 12.2% year over year to nearly $3.6 billion. The downside was due to lower fees and other revenues and premiums and other considerations. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.



Total expenses decreased 13.7% year over year to $3.2 billion due to lower operating expenses and benefits, claims and settlement expenses.



Principal Financial’s AUM as of Dec 31, 2020 was a record $806.6 billion, up 9.7% year over year.

Segment Update

Retirement and Income Solution: Revenues decreased 21.1% year over year to about $1.8 billion.



Pre-tax operating earnings increased 28.6% to $266.8 million on account of improved performance at Retirement and Income Solution-Spread business.



Principal Global Investors: Revenues of $412.6 million were down 5.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Operating earnings increased 5% year over year to $151.9 million primarily due to growth in management fees and disciplined expense management.



Principal International: Revenues decreased 9.8% year over year to $294.6 million in the quarter.



Operating earnings decreased 23% to $59.6 million due to lower combined net revenue.



U.S. Insurance Solution: Revenues grew 4.2% year over year to $1.1 billion.

Operating earnings of $89.5 million decreased 38.1% year over year due to poor performance at Individual Life Insurance and Specialty Benefits Insurance business.



Corporate: Operating loss of $81.6 million was narrower than $95.7 million loss incurred a year ago. This narrower loss was due to expense management actions.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $2.8 billion, up 13.3% year over year.



At fourth-quarter end, debt was $4.3 billion, up 14.6%.



As of Dec 31, 2020, book value per share (excluding AOCI other than foreign currency translation adjustment) was $47.07, up 6.4% year over year.

Capital Deployment

Principal Financial paid out $153.7 million in dividends and bought back shares worth $75million in the fourth quarter.



The board of directors approved fourth-quarter dividend of 56 cents per share, up 2% year over year.

Zacks Rank

Principal Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Investment Managers

Fourth-quarter earnings of SEI Investments Co. SEIC, Ameriprise Financial AMP and Blackstone Group Inc. BX beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

