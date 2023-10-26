Principal Financial (PFG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Principal Financial (PFG) reported $3.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of $1.72 for the same period compares to $1.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.58 billion, representing a surprise of -2.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Principal Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Principal Asset Management Segment - Principal International - AUM, end of period : $136.3 billion versus $168.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $136.3 billion versus $168.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Retirement and Income Solutions Segment - Account Values, end of period : $472.10 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $607.04.

: $472.10 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $607.04. Principal Asset Management Segment - Principal Global Investors - AUM, end of period : $469 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $478.03 billion.

: $469 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $478.03 billion. Revenue- Net investment income : $989.20 million versus $1.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.

: $989.20 million versus $1.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change. Revenue- Premiums and other considerations : $1.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

: $1.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%. Revenue- Fees and other revenues : $1.05 billion compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.

: $1.05 billion compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year. Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Principal Global Investors- Total : $424.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $397.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

: $424.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $397.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Revenue- Retirement and Income Solutions : $1.65 billion versus $1.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.65 billion versus $1.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Net Investment Income : $45.60 million versus $42.14 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $45.60 million versus $42.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Total : $816.60 million versus $783.54 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $816.60 million versus $783.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Retirement and Income Solutions Segment- Net investment income : $672.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $643.34 million.

: $672.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $643.34 million. Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Principal International- Net investment income: $130.80 million compared to the $226.19 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Principal Financial have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.