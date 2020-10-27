Principal Financial (PFG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss

Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s PFG third-quarter 2020 operating net income of 85 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.2%. Also, the bottom line decreased 30.9% year over year.



Principal Financial witnessed lower revenues across most of its business lines, offset by lower expenses.

Behind the Headlines

Operating revenues decreased 27.9% year over year to nearly $3.2 billion, primarily due to lower premiums and other considerations, fees and other revenues and net investment income. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by nearly 9%.



Total expenses decreased 26.2% year over year to $3 billion due to lower benefits, claims and dividends to policyholders as well as reduced operating expenses.



Principal Financial’s AUM as of Sep 30, 2020 was a record $731.3 billion, up 4% year over year.

Segment Update

Retirement and Income Solution: Revenues decreased 38.6% year over year to about $1.6 billion.



Pretax operating earnings increased 65.6% year over year to $281.1 million on account of solid performance at Retirement and Income Solution — Fee as well as Spread business.



Principal Global Investors: Revenues of $382.8 million were up 3.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Operating earnings increased 14.6% year over year to $140.9 million primarily due to higher operating revenues less pass-through expenses and lower operating expenses.



Principal International: Revenues decreased 44.3% year over year to $225.3 million in the quarter.



Operating earnings decreased 46% year over year to $58.7 million primarily due to foreign currency translation headwinds.



U.S. Insurance Solution: Revenues decreased 5.9% year over year to $1.1 billion.



Operating loss was $134.1 million against operating earnings of $120.1 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to poor performance at the Specialty Benefits Insurance business and Individual Life Insurance.



Corporate: Operating loss of $69.7 million was narrower than $102.1 million loss incurred a year ago, primarily due to expense management actions and interest received from a tax settlement.

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $3.6 billion, up 11.2% year over year.



At third-quarter end, debt was $4.3 billion, up 13.7% year over year.



As of Sep 30, 2020, book value per share (excluding AOCI other than foreign currency translation adjustment) was $45.10, up 1.9% year over year.

Capital Deployment

Principal Financial paid out $153.7 million in dividends.



The board of directors approved fourth-quarter dividend of 56 cents per share, up 3% year over year.

Zacks Rank

Principal Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Investment Managers

Among the investment managers that have reported third-quarter results so far, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. AMG and BlackRock, Inc. BLK beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. However, SEI Investments Co. SEIC missed the same.

