Principal Financial (PFG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag

Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s PFG second-quarter 2020 operating net income of $1.46 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5%. However, the bottom line decreased 3.9% year over year.



Principal Financial witnessed lower revenues across most of its business lines, offset by lower expenses.

Behind the Headlines

Operating revenues decreased 20.5% year over year to nearly $3.2 billion, primarily due to lower premiums and other considerations, and net investment income. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by nearly 17%.



Total expenses decreased 25.7% year over year to $2.6 billion due to lower benefits, claims and settlement expenses as well as reduced operating expenses.



Principal Financial’s AUM as of Jun 30, 2020 was a record $701.8 billion, up 0.8% year over year.

Segment Update

Retirement and Income Solution: Revenues decreased 31.5% year over year to about $1.5 billion.



Pretax operating earnings decreased 16.5% year over year to $213.9 million on account of poor performance at Retirement and Income Solution — Fee as well as Spread business.



Principal Global Investors: Revenues of $352.9 million were down 1.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Operating earnings declined 6.2% year over year to $108.4 million primarily due to lower transaction and borrower fees, and higher sales compensation, partially offset by lower operating expenses.



Principal International: Revenues decreased 32.8% year over year to $276.4 million in the quarter.



Operating earnings increased 1.4% year over year to $94.5 million primarily due to more favorable encaje performance, partially offset by foreign currency translation headwinds.



U.S. Insurance Solution: Revenues grew 0.1% year over year to $1.1 billion.



Operating earnings of $155 million increased 5.9% year over year, driven by strong performance at the Specialty Benefits Insurance business.



Corporate: Operating loss of $84 million was narrower than $98.1 million loss incurred a year ago, primarily due to expense management actions.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $3.1 billion, down 5% year over year.



At second-quarter end, debt was $4.2 billion, up 10.6% year over year.



As of Jun 30, 2020, book value per share (excluding AOCI other than foreign currency translation adjustment) was $44.47, up 1.6% year over year.

Capital Deployment

Principal Financial paid out $153.5 million in dividends.



The board of directors approved third-quarter dividend of 56 cents per share, up 3% year over year.

Zacks Rank

