Principal Financial (PFG) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Principal Financial (PFG) will report quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.97 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Principal Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Premiums and other considerations' at $1.78 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Fees and other revenues' to come in at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Net investment income' will reach $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Net investment income' will likely reach $168.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Fees and other revenues' stands at $8.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Premiums and other considerations' should arrive at $842.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Net Investment Income' to reach $51.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Total' will reach $903.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Fees and other revenues' of $105.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Premiums and other considerations' reaching $123.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Net Investment Income' should come in at $101.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Corporate Segment- Net Investment Income' will reach $45.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.5%.



Over the past month, Principal Financial shares have recorded returns of -13.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

