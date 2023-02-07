Principal Financial Group Updates Holdings in Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

Fintel reports that Principal Financial Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.35MM shares of Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF). This represents 10.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 2.40MM shares and 9.66% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.10% and an increase in total ownership of 0.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.02% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waterstone Financial is $18.87. The forecasts range from a low of $18.68 to a high of $19.42. The average price target represents an increase of 14.02% from its latest reported closing price of $16.55.

The projected annual revenue for Waterstone Financial is $59MM, a decrease of 63.50%. The projected annual EPS is $1.25, an increase of 40.89%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waterstone Financial. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WSBF is 0.0609%, a decrease of 10.5197%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.85% to 13,904K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,436,336 shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557,636 shares, representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 4.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 600,218 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 574,300 shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 477,424 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492,081 shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 12.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 453,283 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510,671 shares, representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Waterstone Financial Declares $0.20 Dividend

Waterstone Financial said on September 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2022 received the payment on November 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $16.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.60%, the lowest has been 2.81%, and the highest has been 9.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.05 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Waterstone Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin along with a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states.

