Principal Financial Group Updates Holdings in Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)

Fintel reports that Principal Financial Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.64MM shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK). This represents 7.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 3.73MM shares and 7.57% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.51% and an increase in total ownership of 0.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.06% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northfield Bancorp is $16.58. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 13.06% from its latest reported closing price of $14.66.

The projected annual revenue for Northfield Bancorp is $164MM, an increase of 1.17%. The projected annual EPS is $1.34, an increase of 1.18%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northfield Bancorp. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NFBK is 0.0433%, an increase of 2.4405%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 30,474K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,086,429 shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021,978 shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,505,951 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724,651 shares, representing a decrease of 14.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 14.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,273,281 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272,874 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 14.52% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,107,172 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131,987 shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 12.01% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,096,980 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177,706 shares, representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 1.06% over the last quarter.

Northfield Bancorp Declares $0.13 Dividend

Northfield Bancorp said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $14.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.19%, the lowest has been 2.32%, and the highest has been 4.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Northfield Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 38 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey.

