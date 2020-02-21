Principal Financial Group (PFG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.45, changing hands as low as $54.68 per share. Principal Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFG's low point in its 52 week range is $48.84 per share, with $60.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.58. The PFG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

