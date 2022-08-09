Principal Financial Group (PFG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.36, changing hands as high as $74.77 per share. Principal Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFG's low point in its 52 week range is $60.97 per share, with $80.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.37. The PFG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

