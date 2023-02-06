Principal Financial Group Increases Position in Generations Bancorp NY (GBNY)

Fintel reports that Principal Financial Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.23MM shares of Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (GBNY). This represents 9.81% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 0.23MM shares and 9.17% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Generations Bancorp NY. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GBNY is 0.1792%, a decrease of 5.3495%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.61% to 749K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 238,795 shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239,038 shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNY by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Stilwell Value holds 222,849 shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M3F holds 146,736 shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183,354 shares, representing a decrease of 24.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNY by 16.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 67,225 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 30,064 shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Generations Bancorp NY Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Generations Bancorp is the bank's holding company of Generations Bank, established in 1870 as Seneca Falls Savings Bank—a New York chartered mutual savings bank. In 2012, the bank’s name and the insurance agency’s name were changed to Generations Bank and Generations Agency respectively. For 150 years, Generations has partnered with businesses, municipalities and residents across the Finger Lakes Region and Western New York to offer banking, insurance, and investment services. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Seneca Falls, Generations serves the community from 10 retail locations in Seneca Falls, Auburn, Union Springs, Waterloo, Geneva, Phelps, Farmington, Albion and Medina. In addition to traditional business and consumer deposit services, Generations focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans. The organization also serves the broader needs of the Finger Lakes area and Western New York through its insurance business, Generations Agency and financial planning and brokerage services offered by Generations Investment Services.

