Principal Financial Group Increases Position in FS Bancorp (FSBW)

Fintel reports that Principal Financial Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.47MM shares of FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 0.47MM shares and 5.77% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.67% Downside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for FS Bancorp is $34.68. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.67% from its latest reported closing price of $37.16.

The projected annual revenue for FS Bancorp is $133MM, an increase of 14.62%. The projected annual EPS is $4.41, an increase of 17.52%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS Bancorp. This is a decrease of 70 owner(s) or 33.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FSBW is 0.1003%, an increase of 21.9212%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.87% to 4,500K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 776,514 shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 541,958 shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544,258 shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBW by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Tcw Group holds 234,444 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213,244 shares, representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBW by 42.93% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 209,588 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189,400 shares, representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBW by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 209,263 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215,710 shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBW by 1.21% over the last quarter.

FS Bancorp Declares $0.20 Dividend

FS Bancorp said on October 26, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 8, 2022 received the payment on November 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $37.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.69%, the lowest has been 0.76%, and the highest has been 3.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

FS Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Western Washington through its 21 bank branches, one headquarters office that accepts deposits, and seven loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, and one loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities, Washington. The Bank services home mortgage customers throughout Washington State with an emphasis in the Puget Sound and Tri-Cities home lending markets.

